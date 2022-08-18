AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt plans to introduce Ehsas Ration Discount Programme

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

LAHORE: To mitigate the hardships of low-income families in the province, the Punjab government is planning to introduce Ehsas Ration Discount Programme.

“Under this programme, which was a part of the Ehsas Punjab Programme, provision of edible items to deserving families would be ensured,” Punjab Finance Minister Muhammad Mohsin Leghari disclosed this while addressing a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ehsas Punjab Programme on Wednesday. Advisor for Social Protection Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal, and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

The Minister told the meeting that for the provision of edible items grocery stores would be made part of the digital ecosystem and for this purpose data from the National Bank of Pakistan, NADRA and cellular companies would be acquired. “This would ensure transparency in the programme as well as provide easy access to the targeted deserving persons,” he added.

Moreover, he said, the provision of treatment facilities to physically-challenged persons and financial assistance to low-income families would also be part of the Punjab Ehsas Programme while the Ehsas Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Act 2022 would also be approved to make the programme a success.

Leghari further said that Ehsas Desks would be set up in all districts to effectively implement this programme, which will provide necessary information and guidance to the targeted people at the grassroots level. “Moreover, Khidmat Centres would also be utilized for Ehsas Desks,” he added.

The Minister also stressed the need for adopting solid measures regarding the health of mother and child, and overcoming nutritional deficiency in children under the Ehsas Programme, adding that the establishment of a network of shelter homes and alimonies was part of this strategy, which would be made more useful. He emphasized that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first political party to help families living below the poverty line.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nadra Punjab government Dr Sania Nishtar Ehsas Ration Discount Programme

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt plans to introduce Ehsas Ration Discount Programme

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Read more stories