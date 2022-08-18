AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Nishat Chunian Ltd *           10-08-2022   17-08-2022                      04-08-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd    17-08-2022   19-08-2022     40%(i)           15-08-2022
United Bank Ltd                17-08-2022   19-08-2022     40%(ii)          15-08-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd    17-08-2022   19-08-2022     50%(i)           15-08-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                    16-08-2022   22-08-2022
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd #                19-08-2022   25-08-2022                                    25-08-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd(Preference)                23-08-2022   25-08-2022     3.7%(ii)         19-08-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd  23-08-2022   25-08-2022     25%(ii)          19-08-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                24-08-2022   26-08-2022     17.50%(ii),10%B  22-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd ***  22-08-2022   29-08-2022
Waves Home Appliances Ltd      22-08-2022   29-08-2022     NIL                            29-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd      22-08-2022   29-08-2022     NIL                            29-08-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd #          23-08-2022   29-08-2022                                    29-08-2022
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                   25-08-2022   29-08-2022     15%(ii)          23-08-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd #              24-08-2022   30-08-2022                                    30-08-2022
Worldcall Telecom Ltd          23-08-2022   31-08-2022     NIL                            31-08-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                   30-08-2022   31-08-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd         30-08-2022   01-09-2022     15%(ii)          26-08-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd           27-08-2022   02-09-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd             30-08-2022   06-09-2022
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd       31-08-2022   06-09-2022     100%(F)                        06-09-2022
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd        07-09-2022   14-09-2022     NIL                            14-09-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd           14-09-2022   20-09-2022     300%(F),25%(B)   12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Attock Refinery Ltd            14-09-2022   20-09-2022     100%(F)          12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                 20-09-2022   26-09-2022     280%(F),15% B    16-09-2022    26-09-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd       20-09-2022   27-09-2022     200%(F)          16-09-2022    27-09-2022
ICI Pakistan Ltd               21-09-2022   27-09-2022     150%(F)          19-09-2022    27-09-2022
Lucky Cement Ltd               20-09-2022   28-09-2022     NIL                            28-09-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd            21-09-2022   28-09-2022     65%(F),15%B      19-09-2022    28-09-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd     22-09-2022   28-09-2022     620%(F)          20-09-2022    28-09-2022
Century Paper
& Board Mills Ltd              22-09-2022   28-09-2022     10% B            20-09-2022    28-09-2022
National Refinery Ltd          12-10-2022   19-10-2022     150%(F)          10-10-2022    19-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022     10%(F)           13-10-2022    24-10-2022
Data Textiles Ltd #                                                                       10-08-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of

Voting Shares and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the

shareholders will get 780 shares of NCPL *

