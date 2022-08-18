KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 17, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 214.00 216.00 DKK 29.14 29.24
SAUDIA RIYAL 57.40 58.00 NOK 21.98 22.08
UAE DIRHAM 58.60 59.20 SEK 20.56 20.66
EURO 218.50 221.00 AUD $ 148.50 150.00
UK POUND 260.00 263.00 CAD $ 166.00 168.00
JAPANI YEN 1.57950 1.59950 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 224.61 225.61 CHINESE YUAN 32.00 33.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
