Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 17, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          214.00    216.00   DKK                 29.14    29.24
SAUDIA RIYAL         57.40     58.00   NOK                 21.98    22.08
UAE DIRHAM           58.60     59.20   SEK                 20.56    20.66
EURO                218.50    221.00   AUD $              148.50   150.00
UK POUND            260.00    263.00   CAD $              166.00   168.00
JAPANI YEN         1.57950   1.59950   INDIAN RUPEE         2.35     2.70
CHF                 224.61    225.61   CHINESE YUAN        32.00    33.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Forex Association of Pakistan currency rates in pakistan currency exchange rate today

