KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 16, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 210.00 212.00 DKK 28.17 28.27
SAUDIA RIYAL 56.20 57.00 NOK 21.28 21.38
UAE DIRHAM 57.40 58.20 SEK 19.94 20.04
EURO 213.00 215.50 AUD $ 146.50 148.50
UK POUND 253.00 256.00 CAD $ 162.50 164.50
JAPANI YEN 1.53928 1.55928 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.65
CHF 218.42 219.42 CHINESE YUAN 31.50 33.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
