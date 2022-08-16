AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid: W.House

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2022 09:03pm

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and developed mild symptoms, the White House said Tuesday, two weeks after her husband Joe Biden contracted the virus for a second time.

The 71-year-old wife of the president tested negative Monday but developed “cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

A subsequent rapid antigen test was negative, but a more detailed PCR test was positive, Alexander said.

Biden out of isolation after testing negative for Covid

The first lady has been prescribed a course of the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid and will isolate for at least five days.

She “is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms,” Alexander added.

Jill Biden tested positive while on holiday in South Carolina, where she is staying at a private residence and will return to the White House after two consecutive negative tests, her aide said.

President Biden, who turns 80 in November, has recently recovered from two separate bouts of the coronavirus.

He first tested positive on July 21 and continued to carry out his duties while isolating at the White House.

After four days of negative tests he again received a positive result on July 30 and entered isolation a second time.

Joe Biden US first lady Jill Biden

Comments

1000 characters

First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid: W.House

Miftah hopeful over IMF board meeting on August 29

Rupee registers marginal appreciation against US dollar

KSE-100 falls 0.42% in turbulent session

Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI's petition against ECP

At least 20 killed, 6 injured in bus-tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Pak Suzuki cuts car prices by up to Rs199,000

Punjab Home Minister says Shahbaz Gill was not tortured

Eleven convicted of gang-rape in 2002 Hindu-Muslim riots go free

Gas reserves discovered in Tal block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Russia's Gazprom warns European gas prices could climb a further 60%

Read more stories