KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Attock Refinery Limited 16-08-2022 14:00 Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd-Open end 16-08-2022 10:00 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 16-08-2022 15:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 16-08-2022 16:00 Ados Pakistan Limited 16-08-2022 11:30 The Organic Meat Company Limited 16-08-2022 15:00 Engro Corporation Limited 16-08-2022 14:30 EFU Life Assurance Limited 16-08-2022 11:00 National Refinery Limited 16-08-2022 12:00 Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited 16-08-2022 11:00 Attock Petroleum Limited 16-08-2022 13:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 17-08-2022 10:00 Askari Bank Limited 17-08-2022 10:00 National Bank of Pakistan 17-08-2022 12:00 Allied Bank Limited 17-08-2022 11:00 Tri-Pack Films Limited 17-08-2022 11:00 MCB Bank Limited 17-08-2022 11:00 The Bank of Punjab 17-08-2022 15:00 International Steels Limited 18-08-2022 15:00 Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited 18-08-2022 15:00 Amreli Steels Limited 18-08-2022 11:00 Zahur Cotton Mills Limited 18-08-2022 11:30 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 18-08-2022 16:00 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 19-08-2022 10:00 JS Investments Limited 19-08-2022 10:00 Pakgen Power Limited 19-08-2022 10:30 Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 19-08-2022 15:00 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 19-08-2022 16:30 Lalpir Power Limited 19-08-2022 12:00 JS Investments Limited-Open end 19-08-2022 10:00 Pakistan Refinery Limited 20-08-2022 10:00 International Industries Limited 22-08-2022 15:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 23-08-2022 15:00 Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-08-2022 12:00 Cyan Limited 23-08-2022 16:30 Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-08-2022 12:00 Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-08-2022 12:00 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited 24-08-2022 15:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 25-08-2022 15:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 26-08-2022 14:30 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 31-08-2022 10:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022