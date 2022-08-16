Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
MCB-Arif Habib 15.08.2022 03.00. Annual Accounts Meeting in
Savings & Monday P.M. as at June 30, 2022 Progressive
Investments Ltd
==========================================================================================
