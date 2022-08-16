KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 15, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 208.00 210.00 DKK 28.18 28.28
SAUDIA RIYAL 55.60 56.60 NOK 21.25 21.35
UAE DIRHAM 56.80 57.80 SEK 20.03 20.13
EURO 213.00 215.50 AUD $ 146.50 148.00
UK POUND 252.00 255.00 CAD $ 162.00 164.00
JAPANI YEN 1.53972 1.55972 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.65
CHF 217.95 218.95 CHINESE YUAN 31.50 33.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
