Message from Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force

TEXT: On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens.

Every year this day reminds us of the epic struggle by our illustrious predecessors for a separate homeland. Certainly, they stood firm and united under the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and eventually realised their long-wished-for dream of an independent country.We pay rich tributes to our worthy ancestors for their supreme sacrifices.

This year 14th August is all the more significant as we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our independence – indeed a landmark in the history of our nation.No doubt, during the course of our journey since creation of Pakistan, we have encountered numerous challenges. At the same time, we have achieved many triumphs to take pride in. On this happy day, I urge you to reflect on past, chart your destiny and work with renewed enthusiasm for progress and prosperity of the country. I am confident that on the strength of our determination and unity we can achieve new heights of glory and excellence.

My Dear Countrymen!On this day of national pride, I assure you that Pakistan Air Force has a legacy of rising to the occasion and remains fully prepared to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. Upholding Quaid’s Vision of being “Second to None”, PAF relentlessly pursues excellence in all domains. Our focus remains on Operational Excellence, Continued Modernization through Smart Inductions of Cutting-Edge Niche Technologies, Effect-Based Training, and better Human Resource Development to befittingly address contemporary and future challenges. On this special day, we also salute the generations of Kashmiris who have laid down their lives fighting for freedom. I assure Kashmiri brothers and sisters of our resolute commitment and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support.

May Allah grant us strength to defend our motherland in keeping with the expectations of the nation!

I once again wish you all a happy Independence Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022