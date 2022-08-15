Boat stranded in rough seas rescued by PMSA

KARACHI: Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) Pakistan and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), on 12 August 2022 recieved a distress call that a fishing boat namely Al Eman was stranded at sea due to machinery failure in rough weather 2-3 NM South West of Gwadar and had been abandoned by her crew.

Meanwhile, PMSA ship operating at 70 NM south of Ormara, was dispatched at full speed for recovery of the stranded boat. The ship reached at the scene of incident at midnight of 12/ 13 August. PMSA air assets searched the area for the boat and it was traced On morning 13 Aug and its position was passed to PMSA ship.

The Ship battled extremely rough seas but managed to pass a tow to the unmanned boat. Subsequently, the boat was towed back to GWADAR West Bay and returned to her owner.