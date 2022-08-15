AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
PAF celebrates Independence Day with fervour

Published 15 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force joins the Nation in 75th Independence Day celebrations with fervour and dignity. The Day commenced with offering of special “Dua’” for integrity, progress and prosperity of the country in mosques of Pakistan Air Force bases and AHQs. Later, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nadeem Sabir, SI(M), Inspector General Pakistan Air Force, hoisted the national flag. Afterwards, all personnel, imbued with the warmth of patriotism, sung the National Anthem in unison with the whole nation. Message of the day by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M), Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also read at the occasion.

