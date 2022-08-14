Terrorist attack: two soldiers martyred in Harnai, Balochistan

Two soldiers from Pakistan Army were martyred on Saturday in Harnai, Balochistan during an encounter with terrorists, confirmed the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Terrorists fire raided a security forces post in Harnai’s Khost area on late Saturday night which was successfully repulsed by soldiers,” it said in a statement.

Four soldiers martyred in Waziristan suicide attack

According to it, heavy exchange of fire took place during the incident and “the armed attackers attempted to flee after ambushing the forces.”

The escaping terrorists were pursued into nearby mountains and during the encounter, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum embraced martyrdom, it said.

Major Umer, who inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists, also sustained injuries.

President phones family members of Waziristan attack martyrs

“At the eve of 75th Independence Day, security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

In a separate incident on Saturday, two army soldiers embraced martyrdom in a blast in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that the explosion occurred in the Barawal area of Dir.

Army martyrs are symbol of respect, dignity: Rana

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sajid Ali and Adnan Mumtaz, both of whom belonged to Azad Kashmir.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber targeted a security convoy of the Pakistan Army in the North Waziristan district of erstwhile Fata, leaving four soldiers martyred.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished. Those who embraced shahadat include Lance Naik Shahzaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Omair, and Sepoy Khurram.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the suicide attack on military convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, he expressed grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers in the attack. Reiterating the nation’s firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their sordid designs.

He paid tributes to the soldiers who rendered their lives whilst confronting the terrorists.

“Whole nation including me is saddened by the martyrdom of four soldiers in a suicide attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan,” he said. “We pray to Almighty to accept the sacrifices of these martyrs for the defense and peace of the country and grant patience to their families. The martyrs are the crown of our heads.”