Diamond jubilee celebrations: SBP introduces Rs75 commemorative banknote

  • Will be available for public issuance on September 30, 2022
BR Web Desk Published August 14, 2022 Updated August 14, 2022 02:42pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday said that it has released a commemorative banknote of Rs75 to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the central bank stated that the banknote would be available for public issuance on September 30, 2022.

“Green and white colour were chosen for the banknote as they represent Pakistan,” it said.

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

“The note has portraits of Quaid-e-Azam, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Iqbal and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah to recognise and acknowledge their contribution in Pakistan movement,” the SBP said.

“The picture of Markhor on the note’s reverse highlights our focus on environmental sustainability.”

A picture of deodar tree, Pakistan’s national tree, is also visible on it.

The vignette on the reverse side of the banknote is inspired from the artwork banknote done by Sara Khan, a young and upcoming artist from Pakistan, the SBP wrote on its official website.

The images of Markhor and Deodar highlight the importance of saving our environment and Pakistan’s unique fauna and flora. The design provided by Khan was selected by the State Bank of Pakistan as inspirational outline for the vignettes on the reverse side of the commemorative banknote.

MPMG scheme with revised features by month-end: SBP official

“Pakistan is one of the most effected countries from climate change,” it said. “As such, protection of bio-diversity and forest cover are of vital importance, the inclusion of Markhor and Deodar Tree, both of which are national symbols, on the reverse of the banknote highlights the country’s commitment towards combating climate change.”

The colour scheme, portraits, vignettes along with public service message were conceived by the internal banknote committee at the State Bank of Pakistan and integrated into a final banknote design by the banknote designers at De La Rue, United Kingdom, the SBP cited.

The design was then approved by the federal government on the recommendations of the SBP Board, in accordance with the requirements of the SBP Act 1956.

As part of the security feature of the note, a watermark of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait and the number 75 have been added.

Raised printing of 75 numeral and five parallel has been done for identification of the banknote by visually impaired population of Pakistan.

