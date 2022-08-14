Fawad confident Gill will get bail tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Punjab government will investigate the incident relating to the police brutality against their party workers during the PTI long march to Islamabad on May 25.

“The party has written a letter to the Punjab government to investigate the incident within 15 days,” he said while talking to the media on Saturday.

He further said that the Punjab government was also probing Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PML-N leader Atta Tarar. “If they hide in Islamabad then we will have no option but to declare them wanted. They should not be scared of the investigation and clarify their position on the matter,” he said and added that they were not picking up people; they were just investigating people, which was their right. He criticized former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz for ‘fleeing to London’.

Talking about Shahbaz Gill’s case, he was confident that by Monday, Gill would get bail.

He challenged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to contest elections against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and then ‘we will know who was most popular in the people’.

He maintained that the federal government’s action against the PTI would only push the country towards crisis and ruin the economy. He warned if the PTI started a street movement, the government will not survive even five days. He said that they only want fresh elections. “We are ready to talk to the government once it announces the date for new elections.”

Meanwhile, in a separate media talk here at the venue of PTI public gathering, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said that in the Lahore rally ‘conspiracies’ would be exposed. He said that no ‘foreign power’ would be allowed to interfere in the affairs of Pakistan. “We want people to make decisions; our movement is in a decisive stage, and Imran Khan will present a plan for the future,” he added.

The youth, he claimed, has decided to achieve a ‘true freedom’ in Pakistan. He said that the people in every part of the country should send a message to the world that Pakistan stands united. “The brave sons of this nation and the army were ready to give their lives for the country,” he added.

