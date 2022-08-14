AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CSC, PCFA hold seminar to mark Independence Day of Pakistan

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2022 07:43am

PESHAWAR: To celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, China Study Centre (CSC) University of Peshawar (UoP) and Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Chapter jointly organized a seminar on the “75th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” at the China Study Center’s Conference Hall on 12th August 2022.

Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director China Study Center, University of Peshawar welcomed all the distinguished guests, faculty members, scholars, academicians, and students to the seminar. He said that the history of the Muslim struggle under United India is a clear testimony to the fact that the struggle of the Muslims is the real desire of the Muslims for an independent state. Given the enormous degree of challenges ahead, the things we need are unity, discipline, and faith. We must preserve and propagate national unity and social cohesion. We are victim of 5th generation war and we should counter propaganda that weakens our national integration, he added.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary General PCFA Khyber Chapter said that since Pakistan’s independence it has had a very good relationship with all the countries around the globe. On this auspicious occasion, when Pakistan is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence we should not forget those who gave sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. This is high time that keeping in view the ground realities in the region and globally we should maximize our efforts for socio-economic prosperity by strengthening our economic developmental activities in all walks of life and our Iron Brother and time tested friend China is excellent example as lesson to learn.

Prof Dr Gul Majid Khan, Vice Chancellor Islamia College Peshawar enlightened the audience with the history of the Pakistan movement and said that we got independence due to the tireless efforts of our elders. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal along with other people have made it possible to get independence from the British colonialism

Prof Dr Jehan Bakht Vice-chancellor, University of Agriculture Peshawar said that Pakistan is rich with many resources, four seasons, mountains, deserts, forests, rivers, and water bodies. We have to manage population, tackle the issues of climate change and mushrooming of housing societies. Qari Rohullah Madani, Ex-Minister Religious Affairs KP, emphasized the historical evolution of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan came into being on the Islamic Ideology. And it was possible due to the efforts of our brave people who sacrificed their wealth, health, money, and homes. We need to follow the ideology upon which the country came into being, he added.

