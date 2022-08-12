Aman New York opens, boasts city's most expensive rooms

Aman has finally opened its New York outpost, bringing Asian-inspired interiors and becoming the most expensive hotel in the city, reported Bloomberg.

The most reliable way to get in is a club membership which costs $200,000. The cheapest room starts at $3,200 per night, and currently, as they are sold out through the end of the year, the only rooms available are the premier suites, which come to about $5,500 a night, making these the most expensive hotel rooms currently on offer in the city, added the report.

The property is situated in the the historic Crown Building, which was one of New York’s first high-rises when it launched in 1921.

The Beaux-Arts structure was the original home of the Museum of Modern Art and sits amidst the luxury shopping district, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.

Dubai's Jumeirah Bay Island villa sells for Dh55 million, breaking record

It has been redesigned in partnership with award-winning French-Belgian architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects, a long-time Aman collaborator.

Aman New York’s guests are welcomed into a 7,000 square feet terrace, located right off the lobby, replete with fire pits and Japanese trees.

The National reported that the hotel has 83 suites, which are among the largest in the city and have functioning fireplaces and Japanese-inspired interiors.

A series of social venues set the property apart.

The property houses two signature restaurants, Arva, which offers Italian fare made from locally sourced seasonal ingredients, and Nama, the brand’s Washoku Japanese restaurant.

The Jazz Club will host daily live performances, while members of the Aman Club can access two dedicated lounges, a private garden terrace and a cigar lounge.

The luxurious Aman Spa spans three floors and 2,300 square metres, with an indoor 20-metre swimming pool, 10 treatment rooms and fitness facilities.

In addition, there are two Spa Houses that consist of double treatment rooms, sauna and steam facilities, hot and cold plunge pools and outdoor terraces with cabanas, daybeds and fireplaces.

The site is also home to the brand’s very first urban Aman-branded and serviced residences, a collection of 22 private homes on the upper floors of the building.

“The opening of Aman New York is a milestone moment in the evolution and growth of the Aman brand, cementing our strategy to bring the coveted Aman lifestyle to the world’s greatest urban locations,” Vlad Doronin, Aman’s chairman and chief executive, was quoted as saying by The National.

“The hotel, Aman Club and Aman-branded residences bring an entirely new proposition to Manhattan. Generous amenities and the unparalleled Aman service deliver a guest experience like no other, as we continue to push boundaries and set new standards in luxury hospitality.”

This is the company’s third property in the US. Aman New York joins Amangani in Wyoming and Amangiri in Utah.

The expansion will continue with Aman Miami Beach set to open in 2024, followed by Aman Beverly Hills in 2026.