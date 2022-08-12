AGL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
AVN 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
EFERT 79.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
EPCL 67.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.82%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
GGL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.83%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.48%)
PAEL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
PRL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TPLP 20.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.91%)
TREET 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
WAVES 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By 34.3 (0.82%)
BR30 15,579 Increased By 134.2 (0.87%)
KSE100 42,548 Increased By 304.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,089 Increased By 117.7 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 10:37am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dropped in Asia trade on Friday amid an uncertain demand outlook, though benchmark contracts were headed for weekly gains as recession fears eased.

Brent crude futures fell 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.11 a barrel at 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 50 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.84 a barrel.

Brent was on track to climb more than 4% for the week, recouping part of last week’s 14% tumble, its biggest weekly decline since April 2020 amid fears that rising inflation and interest rate hikes will hit economic growth and fuel demand.

WTI was heading for a weekly gain of more than 5%, recouping about half of the previous week’s loss. Uncertainty capped price gains as the market absorbed contrasting demand views from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“While the peaking-inflation narrative has given some traction for risk assets lately, the more measured moves in oil prices since June suggest that some reservations remain in light of its cloudy demand outlook,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

The trade-off for growth may continue to limit oil prices’ upside, with key psychological resistance for Brent at the $100 a barrel level, Yeap added. On Thursday, OPEC cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 by 260,000 barrels per day (bpd). It now expects demand to rise by 3.1 million bpd this year.

That contradicts the view from the IEA, which raised its forecast for demand growth to 2.1 million bpd, due to gas-to-oil switching in power generation as a result of soaring gas prices.

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

“There’s a great deal of uncertainty about demand in the short run. Until that settles, it (the market) will be like this for a while,” said Justin Smirk, a senior economist at Westpac.

At the same time, the IEA raised its outlook for Russian oil supply by 500,000 bpd for the second half of 2022, but said OPEC would struggle to boost production.

“The net picture that the IEA painted was a mix,” said Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar. “Russian supply has been more resilient than thought.”

“Assessing global oil balances by the end of the year right now, given what’s happening on the demand side versus what’s happening on supply side - it’s just complicated. That’s why you have the daily volatility.”

Crude Oil OPEC Oil prices International Energy Agency Brent crude oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate, hovers around 214-215

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Pakistan, Turkiye to sign PTA today

Read more stories