AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The poem written by Elizabeth Browning

“So what is the difference?” “Between?” “Between Nawaz Sharif’s mujhe kyon nikala (why was I kicked...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

“So what is the difference?”

“Between?”

“Between Nawaz Sharif’s mujhe kyon nikala (why was I kicked out) and Imran Khan’s the vote of no-confidence was a conspiracy involving foreign powers and all parties but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf?”

“Let me count the ways, remember the poem written by Elizabeth Browning…”

“It’s a love poem isn’t it! And I don’t think there is too much love around the Land of the Pure these days.”

“She ends with I love thee with a love that seems to lose with all my lost saints.”

“You thinking of Baba Farid aren’t you. I saw a lonely Khan outside the shrine without his spiritual guide…”

“The spiritual guidance is complete - the guide is no longer around I hear.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the poem goes on to say I love thee with a breath, smiles, tears of all my life.”

“The Khan reckons he will win two third majority if fair and free elections are held today and he can shut down the country though how long Pervez Elahi will toe his confrontational line is anybody’s guess — I mean with Gill the Fish it was less than 24 hours…”

“No one who was anyone came to see Gill the Fish being taken to court…”

“Why the difference with Shirin Mazari? I mean…”

“The difference is the timing – in the third week of May or only five to six weeks after the vote of no confidence was passed and now…”

“So things are a changing.”

“Almost certainly and The Khan realizes it – I mean his Third Wife is not in the country, her best friend is not in the country….one parliamentarian has withdrawn his resignation from the national assembly and…”

“And Browning ends her poem by the word and if God choose I shall but love thee better after death.”

“Indeed, though I would like to remember The Khan’s contributions to the world of cricket in general and Pakistan cricket in particular, his contribution to world class Shaukat Khanum hospitals excellently run with the poor getting free treatment and don’t know about the university but hear that is well run too and…”

“I get you but unfortunately he will be remembered for his stint in politics – politics is a dirty game…”

“Let The Khan heed the words of a great politician Winston Churchill, in war you can only be killed once but in politics many times.”

“Indeed though The Khan followed the economist John Kenneth Galbraiths dictum, nothing is so admirable in politics as a short memory – his own actions when in government are little different from what is being done unto him now…”

“I end with the words of Machiavelli, politics has no relation to morals.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Pervez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The poem written by Elizabeth Browning

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Debt servicing: Forex reserves fall by over $2bn in 5 weeks

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

PM for sustained high-level exchanges with EU

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas: PM forms 16-member Jirga to deal with law and order challenge

3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories