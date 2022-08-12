AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PU institute holds conference: Promoting higher education need of the hour: PHEC chief

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Professor Dr Shahid Munir has said that promoting higher education is the most important need of the hour to bring Pakistan into the ranks of developed countries.

He expressed these views while addressing the 13th Post-Graduate Students’ Conference (PGSC) organised by Punjab University Institute of Education and Research on the topic of “Transformation of Higher Education: Theory to Skills”. Director Institute of Education and Research Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Conference Secretary Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Farooq, senior faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars participated in the event.

In his address, Dr Shahid Munir said that the purpose of universities was to create new knowledge keeping in mind modern trends because good institutions could bring positive change in the society. He said that like the developed countries, the developing countries should also take steps for the development of human resources.

He said that the culture of entrepreneurship should be promoted to curb unemployment. He said that institutions move forward by appointing faculty on merit.

He said that research work that was designed to meet the needs of the society should be encouraged. He said that our forefathers made a lot of sacrifices to establish Pakistan and now we have to work together to make it prosperous.

He said that for the promotion of higher education, it was necessary to have a faculty development program and academic freedom should also be ensured. Appreciating the efforts of organizers of the conference, he said that such activities increase the abilities of students.

Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar said that it was necessary to develop the higher education sector in order to develop a society or a country.

He said that the work of universities was to create new knowledge and provide leadership for the society, but universities were not performing their duties well. He said that there was a dire need for regular training of teachers.

He said that we need to give autonomy to the learners. He said that there is a need to transform the traditional teaching system into a system that can develop technical skills among the students. Later, souvenirs were presented to the distinguished guests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Shahid Munir PGSC Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar higher education sector

Comments

1000 characters

PU institute holds conference: Promoting higher education need of the hour: PHEC chief

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Debt servicing: Forex reserves fall by over $2bn in 5 weeks

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

PM for sustained high-level exchanges with EU

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas: PM forms 16-member Jirga to deal with law and order challenge

3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories