AGL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.09%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
GGGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.64%)
GGL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.86%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.95%)
LOTCHEM 32.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PAEL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.91%)
TRG 95.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.79%)
WAVES 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,248 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,621 Increased By 66.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 42,553 Increased By 57.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,102 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee holds firm on hopes of less hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 10:47am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Thursday as a softer-than-expected US inflation reading reduced bets of another 75 basis points (bps) rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

The currency was trading at 79.37 per US dollar by 0511 GMT, compared with 79.52 in the previous session. It had opened at 79.25.

“After the opening dip (on the USD/INR), market participants are basically feeling out how much upside is there in the rupee on the back of US inflation relief,” a trader at a state-run bank said.

“We reckon a lot will depend on how much of the moves on the dollar index and on global equities sustain.”

Other Asian currencies also rose after US consumer prices rose 8.5% in July from a year earlier, down from 9.1% in the previous month and below 8.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters. On a month-on-month basis, prices were unchanged.

Following the data, the odds of a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed at the September meeting declined. Its probability at the Sept. 20-21 meeting is now down nearly to the same levels as prior to the robust US jobs report last Friday. The Fed had raised by rates by 75 bps at the June and July meetings.

Indian rupee strengthens above 79.50 on dollar inflows; US data eyed

The dollar index dropped more than a percent on Wednesday and Treasury yields retreated. The 2-year Treasury yield at one point fell to near 3.08%.

Indian shares, meanwhile, tracked an overnight rally on Wall Street. The BSE Sensex reached its highest level since April.

USD/INR futures declined, while the open interest was largely unchanged. The implied yield on 1-year rupee forward premiums inched higher to 3.05%, tracking the decline in US yields.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee holds firm on hopes of less hawkish Fed

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Oil edges lower as supply disruption concerns ease

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Restrictions imposed by SBP: PHMA seeks Miftah’s intervention

Read more stories