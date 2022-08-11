Speaker for maintaining sanctity and supremacy of parliament

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Pervez Ashraf has said that parliament being the representative of more than 22 million people of the country always strives to fulfil the desires of the common people.

He emphasized maintaining the sanctity and supremacy of parliament as it is the real icon of people’s aspirations. He said that the Parliament is the platform where people’s representatives have always been struggling to resolve the socio-economic challenges faced by the country.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after inaugurating three days Diamond Jubilee celebration of 1st Constituent Assembly in the Parliament House, Wednesday.

While felicitating the Nation on the Diamond Jubilee of 1st Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, the speaker said that this day reminded us the struggle of Muslims of the Subcontinent and their leaders for achieving the goal of independence of Pakistan. He said that this day also marks the “Foundation Day” of the Parliament.

He said that celebrations of 1st Constituent Assembly of Pakistan under the theme “Mera-Parliman-Rahbar-i-Taraqqi-o-Kamal” is beginning from Wednesday and this theme reflects development, progress and bright future of the country is interlinked with the supremacy of the Parliament.

Later on, he inaugurated 3-day Photographs Exhibition with the theme “Tarjuman-i-mazishan-i-Hal” where the Photographs of all leaders of House, leaders of opposition and distinguished international leaders who addressed Parliament were displayed. He also inaugurated 3-Day Art and Painting Exhibition with the theme “Pak Sarzamin shad Baad”. He applauded the diligence and skill of artists to portray their ideas in a beautiful painting.

While inaugurating the three-day Book Exhibition with the theme “Qaum, Mulk, Saltanat” in the Library of Parliament House, he examined the original copy of 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed by members of Parliament including then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He paid tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other members of that Parliament for making the 1973 constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said that these celebrations would link the present generation to the past and ultimately would provea beacon of light for their bright future.

