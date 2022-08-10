AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat as IT stocks drag, metals surge

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2022 06:08pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended little changed on Wednesday, as losses in technology stocks offet most of the gains in metals, while investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data for clues on the pace of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

At close, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.06% at 17,534.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.06% to 58,817.29. The benchmark indexes swayed between gains and losses after hovering in early trade at near four-month highs hit in the previous session. Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

“We are seeing some sort of cautiousness in domestic equities because of the strong U.S. jobs data last week increasing probability of a bigger-sized rate hike by the Federal Reserve,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of retail equity research at Kotak Securities.

The market is likely to remain range-bound as investors look for the U.S. Consumer Price Index numbers, which will come in the evening, he added.

In Mumbai trading, Nifty’s metal index closed 1.62% higher after scaling three-month highs earlier in the session.

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

Hindalco Industries closed 4.4% higher and was the top Nifty 50 gainer. The aluminium and copper producer reported a near 48% jump in quarterly profit.

State-run coal miner Coal India rose 2.1% ahead of its quarterly earnings.

Nifty IT index, countering some of the gains, was the worst-performing sector and closed 0.89% lower, suffering a second straight session of loss.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed that India’s retail inflation likely eased in July due to a fall in food and fuel prices but stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for a seventh consecutive month. The domestic Consumer Price Index data is due on Friday.

Globally, equities markets were rattled on Wednesday as investors were reluctant to place bets ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end flat as IT stocks drag, metals surge

7th successive gain: Rupee closes at 221.91 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes with trimmed gains, settles near 42,500

Oil drops on Druzhba pipeline restart, jump in U.S. stocks

Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill

Miftah directs immediate meeting to consider SOEs declaring 'healthy dividends'

Karachi, other parts of Sindh witness moderate to heavy rainfall

ICI Pakistan to partially divest share capital of NutriCo Morinaga for $45.08mn

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

At least one killed, 5 injured in Khuzdar market blast

Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

Read more stories