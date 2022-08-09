AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Toyota suspends some Japan factory production due to COVID outbreak

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2022 05:07pm

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it would suspend the second shift operation of that day at one production line at its factory in central Japan due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

A total of 16 workers at the Tsutsumi factory in Aichi Prefecture have been infected, the company said in a statement. Toyota suspended production of the line on Monday night.

Output of 660 vehicles would be affected by the suspension, a spokesperson told Reuters.

