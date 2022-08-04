AGL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
AVN 78.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.27%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
EFERT 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.94%)
EPCL 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.09%)
FLYNG 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
GGL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.58%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.36%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
OGDC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
TPL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TREET 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.05%)
TRG 94.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.22%)
UNITY 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 49.9 (1.23%)
BR30 15,169 Increased By 149.7 (1%)
KSE100 41,538 Increased By 469.3 (1.14%)
KSE30 15,730 Increased By 160.9 (1.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota Q1 profit tumbles, hit by double-whammy of supply constraints and costs

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 11:11am

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp posted a worse-than-expected 42% hit to quarterly operating profit on Thursday as the Japanese automaker was squeezed by both supply constraints and rising costs.

Operating profit for the three months ended June 30 sank to 578.66 billion yen ($4.3 billion) from 997.4 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, capping some difficult months for Toyota.

It has repeatedly cut monthly production targets due to the global chip shortage and COVID-19 curbs on plants in China.

But the size of the earnings decline was far beyond what investors had expected - analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated a 15% drop - and appeared to catch the market by surprise: Toyota’s shares extended losses and were down as much as 3% after the results.

Indus Motor Company massively increases car prices across entire lineup

Despite the grim quarter, the automaker stuck to both its forecast for full-year operating profit and its plan to produce 9.7 million vehicles this year.

Profit in the fiscal first quarter was hit by constraints in supply, lower sales and a rise in materials costs, a Toyota spokesperson said.

Like other auto manufacturers, Toyota is grappling with higher costs and fears that global inflation could put the brakes on consumer demand.

But Toyota’s current production woes mark a departure from its initial success in navigating supply chain problems in the early stages of the pandemic.

The carmaker cut its monthly production targets three times during the April-June quarter, falling 10% behind its initial goals, due to shortages of semiconductors and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Toyota shares, which were down 0.5% just before the release of the earnings, extended losses immediately after and were down 2.3% at 2,106 yen by 0450 GMT.

Toyota Motor

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota Q1 profit tumbles, hit by double-whammy of supply constraints and costs

Intra-day update: Rupee continues merry path, appreciates to 225 against USD

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: NADRA provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Taliban say investigating US claim of killing Zawahiri

Oil prices rebound on supply concerns after drop to near 6-month low

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

Read more stories