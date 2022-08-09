AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Former head of German public broadcaster in legal probe

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

BERLIN: German prosecutors said on Monday that they are investigating the former chair of public broadcaster ARD over allegations of embezzlement and misuse of public funds.

Patricia Schlesinger, 61, resigned as chair of ARD last week amid claims she awarded controversial consultancy contracts and used public money for private purposes.

She is being investigated on suspicion of embezzlement and taking advantage of her position, Berlin prosecutors told AFP, confirming a report in the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

Schlesinger had held the chairmanship of ARD under a rotational system as head of the local Berlin radio station RBB.

She also resigned from her position at RBB on Sunday.

Schlesinger’s husband, Gerhard Spoerl, a former journalist for Der Spiegel magazine, and Wolf-Dieter Wolf, the head of RBB’s board of directors, are also under investigation.

According to ARD, Schlesinger had been under fire over consultancy contracts awarded at RBB, which she had headed since 2016.

German media have also accused her of using a company car for private trips and paying for meals at home with licence fee money.

ARD is one of the world’s biggest TV and radio networks with an annual budget of almost seven billion euros ($7.1 billion), financed mainly by a licence fee.

It employs around 23,000 people at nine regional channels, which also produce national programmes, and one channel aimed at an international audience.

Patricia Schlesinger German prosecutors German media

Comments

1000 characters

Former head of German public broadcaster in legal probe

Negative propaganda over helicopter crash: Intelligence officers inducted into joint inquiry team

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit: Ifo

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

Youm-e-Ashur today

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Top TTP commander Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories