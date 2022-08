Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 27,800 and non-endemic countries reported their first deaths.

US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

Below are the non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox-related deaths:

Brazil reported its first death on July 31.

India reported first death on Aug. 1.

Spain reported its second death on July 30.

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases:

Asia-pacific

Australia had confirmed 57 cases as of Aug. 4.

India had confirmed nine cases as of Aug. 3.

Japan had reported two cases as of July 29.

New zealand had reported three cases on Aug. 2.

Philippines reported its first case on July 29.

Singapore had confirmed 15 cases as of Aug. 5.

South korea reported two cases on June 22.

Taiwan confirmed two cases as of Aug. 2.

Thailand had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 5.

Europe