AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International-Pakistan (TI-P) has urged the Power Division to direct all its attached organisations to follow PPRA rule-47 and provide its procurement documents to PPRA for evaluation.

In a letter to Secretary Power Division, TI-P’s Chairperson, Ms. Yasmeen Lari and Vice Chairperson, Justice, Nasira Iqbal (retired) referred to two different communications of PPRA, in which different entities have been directed to follow PPRA rules.

According to PPRA, TI-P, in a letter on June 07, 2022, requested Prime Minister to issue instructions to all the procuring agencies to publish contract evaluation report, bill of quantities, form of contract and letter of award along with contract details on PPRA website.

PPRA says it issued instructions on July 21, 2021 and November 11, 2021, wherein all the procuring agencies were directed to provide requisite documents pertaining to all procurements along with duly filled proforma, so that it may be uploaded on the Authority’s website to ensure public access and transparency.

LNG procurement plan for FY2022-23 finalised

In terms of Rule 47 of the public procurement Rules, 2004, as soon as the contract has been awarded the procuring agency shall make all documents related to the evaluation of bid and award of contract public.

PPRA has clarified that documents related to evaluation of bid also include bill of quantities or schedule of requirement, whereas the documents related to award of contract include form of contract and letter of award.

PPRA, in its letter to Ministry of Communications requires to upload all the documents related to evaluation of bid including bill of quantities or schedule of requirement, and documents related to award of contract including form of contract and letter of award on the Authority’s website to ensure public access and transparency in accordance with Rule 47 of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004.

In the light of PPRA’s instructions to Ministry of Communication, TI-P has requested Federal Secretary Minister of Energy (Power Division) to issue directives to all the following departments to follow PPRA Rules 47, provide PPRA the requisite documents pertaining to all procurements along with duly filled proforma, so that it may be uploaded on the PPRA Authority’s website to ensure public access and transparency: (i) Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB);(ii) National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK);(iii) Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB);(iv) National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC);(v) National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) now transferred to Ministry of Science and Technology; and (vi) Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Power Division Transparency International Pakistan PPRA rule 47 PD organisations

Comments

1000 characters

PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

USC hikes rates of pulses

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

Inter-governmental commercial transactions law: Govt deletes some proposed clauses

Unit-linked funds of insurance sector: SECP defines investment avenues

FIA launches investigation into mega PSM ‘theft’

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

Miscarriage of justice, maladministration: President demands explanation from FBR

Market sentiment characterised by relative calm

Read more stories