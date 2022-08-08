PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International-Pakistan (TI-P) has urged the Power Division to direct all its attached organisations to follow PPRA rule-47 and provide its procurement documents to PPRA for evaluation.

In a letter to Secretary Power Division, TI-P’s Chairperson, Ms. Yasmeen Lari and Vice Chairperson, Justice, Nasira Iqbal (retired) referred to two different communications of PPRA, in which different entities have been directed to follow PPRA rules.

According to PPRA, TI-P, in a letter on June 07, 2022, requested Prime Minister to issue instructions to all the procuring agencies to publish contract evaluation report, bill of quantities, form of contract and letter of award along with contract details on PPRA website.

PPRA says it issued instructions on July 21, 2021 and November 11, 2021, wherein all the procuring agencies were directed to provide requisite documents pertaining to all procurements along with duly filled proforma, so that it may be uploaded on the Authority’s website to ensure public access and transparency.

In terms of Rule 47 of the public procurement Rules, 2004, as soon as the contract has been awarded the procuring agency shall make all documents related to the evaluation of bid and award of contract public.

PPRA has clarified that documents related to evaluation of bid also include bill of quantities or schedule of requirement, whereas the documents related to award of contract include form of contract and letter of award.

PPRA, in its letter to Ministry of Communications requires to upload all the documents related to evaluation of bid including bill of quantities or schedule of requirement, and documents related to award of contract including form of contract and letter of award on the Authority’s website to ensure public access and transparency in accordance with Rule 47 of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004.

In the light of PPRA’s instructions to Ministry of Communication, TI-P has requested Federal Secretary Minister of Energy (Power Division) to issue directives to all the following departments to follow PPRA Rules 47, provide PPRA the requisite documents pertaining to all procurements along with duly filled proforma, so that it may be uploaded on the PPRA Authority’s website to ensure public access and transparency: (i) Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB);(ii) National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK);(iii) Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB);(iv) National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC);(v) National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) now transferred to Ministry of Science and Technology; and (vi) Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), Islamabad.

