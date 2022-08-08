AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Imran inciting people to indulge in wrongdoing: Sharjeel

PPI Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, especially the young generation, not to act on the incitements of Imran Khan as its sole agenda is to spread chaos in the country.

He added Imran Khan was busy inciting young generation and PTI workers to take law into their hands and guiding them to wrong path of destruction for his own vested interests.

In his statement, the provincial information minister said that not only the heirs of the martyrs but the entire nation were in state mourn and saddened by the helicopter tragedy.

He said that after the tragedy, Imran Khan’s party carried out an unethical campaign on social media that caused deep anguish and distress among families of martyrs and the whole nation.

He opined that hate against Imran Khan spread among the whole nation on launching the unethical social media trends on the copter tragedy. Sharjeel warned Imran Khan to stop making mischief on the issue of martyrs.

Otherwise, he added, the hands of the people of Pakistan will reach the collars of Imran Khan and the people will not let him get out of Bani Gala.”

He added that Imran Khan was leading the young generation and PTI workers on the wrong path and pushing them into the fire of hatred, only for his lust of coming to power again.

