Helicopter crash: Army condemns malicious social media campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday condemned the social media campaign on the tragic Pakistan Army helicopter crash which left six military personnel martyred.

The helicopter that had gone missing this week on Monday as it was enroute from Quetta to Karachi. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing the flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.

The regretful social media campaign after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1 has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and rank and file of the Armed Forces, said the military’s media wing.

