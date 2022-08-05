Hong Kong shares close week on positive note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the week with a small gain Friday as concerns over China’s military drills around Taiwan eased, while traders are now looking ahead to the release of US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.14 percent, or 27.90 points, to 20,201.94.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.19 percent, or 37.99 points, to 3,227.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 1.44 percent, or 30.69 points, to 2,166.01. AFP