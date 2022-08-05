AGL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.73%)
Markets

Hong Kong shares close week on positive note

AFP Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 01:35pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the week with a small gain Friday as concerns over China’s military drills around Taiwan eased, while traders are now looking ahead to the release of US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.14 percent, or 27.90 points, to 20,201.94.

Hong Kong stocks end slightly higher

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.19 percent, or 37.99 points, to 3,227.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 1.44 percent, or 30.69 points, to 2,166.01. AFP

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index China's military drills

