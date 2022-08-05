Maryam wants resignation of Imran from chairmanship of PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should demand resignation of the former PM and party chairman Imran Khan instead of the Chief Election Commissioner.

In a tweet, Maryam said, “Instead of asking for the resignation of the CEC, the PTI should ask for the resignation of Imran Khan, who has defrauded the party to fill his pockets with illegal money.”

Maryam said that not only Imran will himself go but he will also drown his members on whose name he asked for money from foreign countries.

Moreover, former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday left for London where he would meet the former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022