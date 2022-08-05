JI to resist govt efforts to sell SOEs: Siraj

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq has said that JI will strongly resist government agenda to sell state-owned entities

“We will take up the issue at parliament forum, challenge it in the court and hold protest demonstration against it,” he vowed, asking the rulers to bring back their looted wealth stashed in shell companies and foreign bank accounts instead of selling national assets on throwaway prices.

While presiding over a meeting he discussed political and economic situation in the country and expressed concerns over federal and provincial governments’ lack of interest in relief activities in flood-affected areas.

The central leadership expressed grief over the incident of army helicopter crash and declared it as a national tragedy. They also prayed for the souls of the army personnel and for those who lost their lives in floods.

The JI emir directed the volunteers of the JI and al-Khidmat Foundation to extend their relief activities in the flood-hit areas across the country, appealing the nation for donations to ensure quick relief and rehabilitation work.

Sirajul Haq expressed satisfaction over the JI Balochistan chapter performance in the recent local government election. He said the rulers were engaged in the power play, ignoring the crises and abandoning the masses in most difficult time.

Inflation and unemployment were rampant and the incumbent rulers who took out rallies against the problems in past were now seemed least concerned about the issues, he added. Hours long load shedding and inflated electricity bills made the people sleepless, he said.

Corruption and bad-governance were the main reasons behind the crises and the successive governments pushed the country to the prevailing situation, he said.

The JI chief said PDM, the PPP and the PTI were more interested in mutual fights than to paying any attention to the problems. These parties, he said, ruled the country for years and failed to provide any relief to the masses. “Now when they stand fully exposed their agenda is to create more and more gulf among the masses.”

He said the people of Pakistan must stand for their rights and reject the tested faces.

