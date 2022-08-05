CM, MQM delegation discuss repair of rain-hit infrastructure

KARACHI: A 17-member MQM delegation led by Khawaja Izhar called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House to discuss repair and maintenance of the infrastructure damaged in Karachi and Hyderabad during recent heavy rains.

The other delegation members were Javed Hanif, Mohammad Hussain, Hamid uz Zafar, Rashid Khilji, Adeel Shahzad and others. Provincial Ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab and Waqar Mahdi also attended the meeting.

MQM leader Khawaja Izhar told the chief minister that the heavy rains had badly affected the infrastructure of Karachi and Hyderabad. He added that the craters had developed in the roads and sewerage lines had also been damaged.

Khawaja Izahr said that due to damaged roads and drainage lines, flow of traffic in both the cities, Karachi and Hyderabad had become a serious problem, therefore traffic jams had become the order of the day.

The chief minister told the MQM delegation that his government had already allocated Rs 5 billion for the repair and maintenance of the roads and sewerage system of the city.

He added that another amount of Rs 1.5 billion was approved by the cabinet to repair damaged road and drainage lines located on the seven routes of Peoples Bus Service launched recently in the city.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that a separate budget for repair of roads of Hyderabad had also been approved by the assembly.

He assured the visiting delegation that the repair and maintenance works in both the cities would be started very soon.

The CM Sindh said he had also directed all the deputy commissioners, including of the city to assess the losses and damages caused by heavy rains to the life, property/houses, crops so that necessary action could be taken to support the people.