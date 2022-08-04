Security beefed up ahead of PTI’s protest outside ECP

Security was beefed up in the federal capital on Thursday ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) planned protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office, Aaj News reported.

On Monday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the party would hold a peaceful demonstration outside the ECP office in Islamabad to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation.

Addressing the party members at the PTI's national council meeting in Islamabad, Imran Khan accused Raja of being part of the ongoing political crisis and stressed that the next general elections cannot be held under his supervision.

Containers were set up blocking entry into the Red Zone area and citizens were directed to use Margalla Road. Personnel of law enforcement agencies including anti-riot force, Rangers, FC and police have been deployed around the Red Zone area,

However, Islamabad authorities have denied the PTI’s request to stage a protest against the ECP at the nearby Nadra Chowk. It suggested F-9 park and H-9 ground as alternate venues.

"Today, I am calling all our people to come out in [a] peaceful public protest against the CEC and ECP in F-9 park at 6pm. I will be addressing the gathering between 7-7:30pm," the PTI chairman said in a tweet on Thursday.

He further said the CEC and the ECP, in connivance with the government, “conspired to try a technical knockout against the PTI after the PML-N got routed in the Punjab by-elections".

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced on Wednesday that the government will not allow the PTI to hold a protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that PTI's workers should not try to enter the capital's Red Zone, warning that “action will be taken if the government's instructions are not followed.”

"If PTI workers want to protest, they can do it in Islamabad's F-9 park instead," said the interior minister.

PTI's protest comes as the ECP announced its verdict in the prohibited funding case, ruling that PTI did indeed receive prohibited funding and kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

"The data obtained from SBP reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by PTI were opened and operated by the senior PTI management and leadership at the Central and Provincial levels.

"In this regard, it is further added that PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by the senior leadership of the party," the verdict read.

The verdict said that hiding accounts is a "violation" of Article 17 of the Constitution. As per the said article “Every political party shall account for the source of its funds in accordance with law”.