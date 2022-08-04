IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday asked if the country could be held back for the appointment of the army chief, suggesting that instead of thinking about what will happen in November, the focus should be on bringing stability back to Pakistan.

In an interview with journalist Imran Riaz Khan on Express News, Imran said that while the army played an important part in the country’s national security, economic stability was equally important.

“We have to choose […] do we want stability or a new army chief?” he said in response to a question.

He then went on to give the example of the Soviet Union that, according to him, disintegrated due to economic instability.



“Right now, the more important issue than the army chief’s appointment is stability and only one thing can bring that — elections,” Imran said, highlighting that the aim should be to prevent Pakistan from falling into a place where “things go out of hand”.

He highlighted that the markets were tumbling, industries were closing down and the economy was in a freefall. “Now is the time to decide. But this fear in Zardari and Shehbaz [of losing the elections] is sabotaging the entire country,” the PTI chairman went on to say.

