AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Arabica coffee prices climb, raw sugar also up

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose sharply on Wednesday, supported partly by concern over by weaker than expected exports from Central America, while raw sugar prices extended their rebound from a recent one-year low.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee rose 3.6% to $2.1745 per lb by 1411 GMT.

The market continued to be buoyed by concern about tight supplies, with ICE certified stocks at the lowest level in more than 20 years while recent strength of Brazil’s real currency also provides support.

“A strong Brazilian real will likely slow down Brazil exports. Also exports from Honduras and other mild producers have been disappointing in the last few months. This, coupled with rapidly depleting certified stocks, may cause spot prices to rise further,” Rabobank said in a market update.

Dealers said the market was also keeping a close watch on whether any economic downturn would curb demand for coffee.

JDE Peet’s on Wednesday reported organic sales growth of 15.7% for the first six months of 2022 while noting it expects the business environment to remain volatile for the remainder of the year as input cost inflation, geopolitical unrest and pandemic effects persist.

September robusta coffee rose 1% to $2,048 a tonne.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose 1.3% to 17.92 cents per lb. The front month fell to a one-year low of 17.20 cents on Monday.

Dealers said fund selling, against the backdrop of concern about a global economic downturn, had contributed to recent price declines but the pace has slowed in the past couple of sessions.

October white sugar rose 1.1% to $527.80 a tonne.

COCOA

September New York cocoa fell 1.6% to $2,302 a tonne.

December London cocoa fell 1.2% to 1,759 pounds a tonne.

