AGL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
ANL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.24%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 80.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.51%)
EPCL 68.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.48%)
FCCL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
FFL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.76%)
FLYNG 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.68%)
GTECH 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.94%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.64%)
OGDC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.91%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
PRL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.23%)
TPL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.45%)
TRG 93.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.58%)
UNITY 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.07%)
WAVES 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.45%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 56.9 (1.43%)
BR30 14,967 Increased By 254 (1.73%)
KSE100 40,739 Increased By 547.3 (1.36%)
KSE30 15,482 Increased By 234.5 (1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest support at $1,756

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 10:44am

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,756 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,728-$1,379 range.

The sharp correction triggered by the resistance at $1,784 looks deep enough to confirm a completion of the wave c.

The rise from the July 21 low of $1,680.25 is presumed to consist of three waves only.

Based on this presumption, the uptrend may have reversed.

The current correction is expected to extend towards the bottom of the wave b around $1,711. However, gold managed to maintain within a rising channel.

This behaviour suggests the development of a five-wave cycle.

Spot gold may fall into $1,700-$1,711 range

It is insufficient to assume the development of an upward wave e, simply based on the stabilization of the price around $1,756.

A break above $1,773 could offer more weighting to this assumption, as it may open the way towards $1,784.

On the daily chart, the correction from the Tuesday high of $1,787.79 was obviously caused by the resistance at $1,772.

There is a good chance that gold would retrace towards $1,737.

Gold Prices bullion Gold spot rates

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retest support at $1,756

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

Oil eases over demand worries ahead of OPEC+ meeting

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Read more stories