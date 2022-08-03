AGL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
Indian rupee flat at open as dollar climbs

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 10:25am

The Indian rupee was little changed on Wednesday after opening slightly higher versus the dollar as a strengthening greenback countered gains from portfolio inflows to local markets.

The currency was trading at 78.7125 by 0335 GMT, which was at the same level as its close on Tuesday.

It did however pop to a 78.68 at the open.

Indian rupee surges

Traders told Reuters rupee would sustain the current level on inflows but has little upside to make further gains as India’s trade deficit widening to an all-time high in July would weigh on sentiment.

Indian rupee

