AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder
Aug 03, 2022
Markets

Raw sugar edges up after plumbing 1-year low

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE edged up on Tuesday after plumbing a one-year low in the prior session, as speculators resisted taking on new short positions despite downbeat sentiment in wider financial markets.

Coffee prices also fell, while cocoa gained.

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose 0.5% to 17.67 cents per lb by 1525 GMT after hitting a fresh one-year low of 17.20 on Monday. The contract lost 6.9% in July.

Dealers said speculators are likely 50,000-60,000 lots net short and while they could sell a bit more, they have overall been reluctant to build large short positions over the past few years.

Their net shorts peaked at 78,000 lots in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they noted.

Vietnam imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products imported from five Southeast Asian countries but originating from Thailand for a period of four years, the country’s trade ministry said.

Thailand is the world’s third-largest sugar exporter.

October white sugar fell 0.1% to $523.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell 1.6% to $2.0975 per lb??. The contract lost 7% in July.

Dealers said arabica is under pressure partly because index funds, which are passive net long investors, are rolling their positions from September to December futures.

This involves selling September and buying December futures - weakening the premium for September over December coffee and sending a signal to the wider market that nearby supply tightness is easing.

The funds should be finished rolling by Wednesday, however, dealers noted, adding they expect the premium will tighten again after that.

September robusta coffee fell 0.2% to $2,028 a tonne.

COCOA

September New York cocoa rose 0.4% to $2,400 a tonne.

Below-average rains last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions were not hindering the development of the next October-to-March main crop, as the soil moisture content was high from previous rainfall, farmers said.

September London cocoa rose 1.3% to 1,733 pounds per tonne.

coffee prices Sugar prices Cocoa price raw sugar price

