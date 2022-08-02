AGL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
EFERT 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
FCCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.45%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.51%)
TPL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.28%)
TPLP 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.57%)
TREET 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
TRG 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.83%)
UNITY 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.85%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 3,943 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,437 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 39,988 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,118 Decreased By -72.1 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Inflation: Killing softly

BR Research Updated August 2, 2022 08:55am

Inflation is on a record-breaking streak. The headline clocked at 24.9 percent in Jul-22 – highest since Oct 2008. The CPI is likely to peak in August at 26-27 percent and that would be the highest since 1970s. Already in terms of PKR depreciation, July is the worst month since 1970s. Soon inflation will be too. Higher international commodity prices, sharp PKR depreciation and finally the passing on of energy prices are resulting in the painful inflationary era.

Interestingly, the house rent index – having weight of 19 percent in CPI, is up by mere 5.6 percent. This seems to be in sharp contrast to ground realities. One-fifth of the CPI is up by 5.6 percent, and this means the remaining four-fifth inflation is north of 30 percent in July.

The problem is not confined to food and energy. The core inflation is growing at a fast pace. It has increased to 12 percent. The trimmed core for rural is already above 20 percent while the urban is approaching. Not a good sight. Is wage-price spiral in play? SBP must elaborate on this in its next analyst briefing.

Inflation is hurting more in rural areas – CPI at 26.9 percent. Urban is not partying by any stretch –CPI is at 23.6 percent. Rural food inflation is almost at 30 percent. SPI at 28.5 percent is about to cross 30 percent – in fact latest weekly numbers are even higher than 30 percent. The WPI is approaching 40 percent – at 38.5 percent. Inflation is nearly murderous. And the worst is yet to come.

Highest inflation is recorded in transportation sub-sector where the yearly increase is at 65 percent and the monthly increase is 5.7 percent. Within the segment, motor vehicles inflation stood at 24 percent while the increase in motor fuel is at whopping 94 percent – the single biggest item increase. Its direct weight in the CPI is 7.3 percent; however, its indirect impact is widespread.

The food inflation increased at 29 percent and within it the perishable food items inflation stood at 33 percent. The quickest impact of increase in fuel prices is on perishable food items and the recent increase in fuel prices are already reflecting – in the last one month, the increase of vegetables inflation is at 25 percent for urban. The increase is only 15 percent for rural. The differential of 10 percent is purely due to transportation cost. Similar is the story of many other perishable items.

Fresh milk prices are up3.8 percent in a month and 25 percent in a year in urban centers. Milk and milk products have a combined weight of 8 percent in the CPI and their contribution to the headline is significant.

After fuel, the highest yearly increase is in electricity charges – up by a massive 87 percent on yearly basis and 39 percent in just a month. Fuel and electricity prices are adding to inflation in almost every item. Clothing and footwear inflation is at 14.6 percent. Recreation and culture at 15.4 percent. Health and education at 11.2 percent and 9.8 percent respectively. Restaurant and hotels at 25 percent. Nothing is cheap. Communication is up by mere 1.1 percent, so folks should expect phone and internet charges to move up soon.

FY23 is going to be a tough year. Full year inflation projections are hovering between 18-21 percent. SBP is keeping the policy rate at 15 percent. Let’s see how the SBP reacts to surging inflation in the upcoming review.

inflation CPI index PKR depreciation

Comments

1000 characters

Inflation: Killing softly

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

July imports dip 37.7pc MoM

PM reaches out to flood-hit people in Balochistan

Army helicopter with corps commander, 5 others on board goes missing

IK calls for imposition of emergency to arrest PKR slide

Read more stories