PIA to operate 7 special flights to Najaf

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is operating seven special flights to Najaf, Iraq, on Ashura. According to the details, the national flag carrier has finalized the schedule of these flights. These special flights will be operated from August 2 and will continue till August 7.

PIA spokesman said that flights would depart from Karachi to Najaf and in order to provide maximum convenience to its passengers, these flights would provide easy connections to other cities of the country. He said that PIA was also arranging flights for Arbaeen as well.

