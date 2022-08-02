AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alumni conference of English teachers concludes

Press Release Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

ISLAMABAD: Acting Country Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Islamabad Aaron Tarver concluded the 3-day Open Alumni Conference 2022 with more than 500 English language professionals from across Pakistan, said a press release.

The conference theme, “Fostering Intercultural Competence (ICC) in the EFL Classroom,” promoted ICC as an essential aspect of English language teaching and learning. It was offered in a hybrid mode with 60 alumni participating in person in Islamabad and others joining virtually.

The conference offered 25 interactive sessions, led by English Language Specialist from the United States Dr Lynn Zimmerman and Pakistani English language teaching experts, enabling participants to learn different tools and techniques to instill intercultural knowledge, attitudes, skills, and awareness in the English language teaching context.

Addressing the conference attendees, Tarver recognized the incredible work of the Pakistani English teaching community and acknowledged their enthusiasm, motivation, and perseverance towards their own professional growth, which has motivated the United States to provide $24 million to fund English language programs.

“This event is another opportunity for the United States and Pakistan to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, but more importantly to celebrate 75 years of friendship,” said Tarver to the OPEN Alumni.

“We are collaborating closely on many valuable projects across the spectrum – supporting Pakistan’s goals to be a more prosperous and healthier nation though trade and investment, entrepreneurship support, and long-standing support in public health, including providing over 60 million COVID vaccine doses, and of course, education. You and your students are the exciting next chapter of that relationship,” he said.

The Online Professional English Network (OPEN) program offers virtual learning opportunities to foreign English language educators, professionals, and learners worldwide.

OPEN promotes the mutual exchange of culture and provides free access to teaching and learning materials which can be reused, adapted, and shared with others. OPEN professional development opportunities are developed by US academic institutions and experts in the field of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Icc Dr Lynn Zimmerman Pakistani English teaching community TESOL

Comments

Comments are closed.

Alumni conference of English teachers concludes

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

July imports dip 37.7pc MoM

PM reaches out to flood-hit people in Balochistan

Army helicopter with corps commander, 5 others on board goes missing

IK calls for imposition of emergency to arrest PKR slide

Read more stories