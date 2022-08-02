10 killed as roof of house collapses in AJK

RAWLAKOT: At least 10 have died as roof of a house collapsed in Tatta Pani, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after heavy rains.

According to details, 10 people including five children and two women died and 3 were injured when the roof of a house collapsed at Tatta Pani.

According to rescue officials, two families were living in the affected house, while some guests were also present at the time of the accident.

The bodies and four injured have been shifted to THQ Kotli for treatment and first aid by the rescue officials, while the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Former Azad Kashmir prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi expressed grief over the death of ten people in Tatta Pani, he expressed his condolences to the bereaved and prayed for forgiveness for the deceased.