Federal Ombudsman vows to resolve disputes

Recorder Report Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

LAHORE: The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has vowed to resolve public disputes/cases of the lower strata who cannot afford to go to court or afford a lawyer, through Informal Dispute Resolution system and by carrying out inspections, on priority basis.

Federal Ombudsman asked his Investigating Officers (IOs) to visit far flung areas to resolved grievances of lower strata in the shortest possible time. He said that the Wafaqi Mohtaisb Secretariat has earned public acclaim for its role and the services it has rendered since inception. He said that inspection visits should be sporadic and should not be allowed to be construed by the agencies as raids.

The objectives of the visits should be to identify the problems encountered by the public, the difficulties faced by the agencies in dealing with those problems and to suggest remedial measures.

He was chairing a progress review meeting of Investigating Officers (IO’s) at Regional Office, Lahore. All the IOs from regional offices Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sargodha attended the meeting.

