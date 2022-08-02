KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Samin Textiles Ltd 02-08-2022 11:00 Samin Textiles Ltd 02-08-2022 12:30 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 02-08-2022 14:00 Engro Corporation Ltd (*) 02-08-2022 10:00 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 02-08-2022 12:00 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 02-08-2022 11:30 Dadex Eternit Ltd 03-08-2022 15:00 Faysal Bank Ltd 03-08-2022 11:00 Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 03-08-2022 17:00 United Bank Ltd 03-08-2022 09:30 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 04-08-2022 10:00 Cnergyico PK Ltd 04-08-2022 11:30 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 04-08-2022 15:00 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 04-08-2022 11:00 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 04-08-2022 15:00 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 04-08-2022 09:30 Lucky Cement Ltd 05-08-2022 11:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 05-08-2022 12:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-08-2022 14:00 Pakistan Cables Ltd 12-08-2022 09:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments-Open end 15-08-2022 15:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 15-08-2022 15:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-08-2022 14:30 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 31-08-2022 10:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022