BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Samin Textiles Ltd 02-08-2022 11:00
Samin Textiles Ltd 02-08-2022 12:30
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 02-08-2022 14:00
Engro Corporation Ltd (*) 02-08-2022 10:00
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 02-08-2022 12:00
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 02-08-2022 11:30
Dadex Eternit Ltd 03-08-2022 15:00
Faysal Bank Ltd 03-08-2022 11:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 03-08-2022 17:00
United Bank Ltd 03-08-2022 09:30
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 04-08-2022 10:00
Cnergyico PK Ltd 04-08-2022 11:30
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 04-08-2022 15:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 04-08-2022 11:00
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 04-08-2022 15:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 04-08-2022 09:30
Lucky Cement Ltd 05-08-2022 11:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 05-08-2022 12:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-08-2022 14:00
Pakistan Cables Ltd 12-08-2022 09:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investments-Open end 15-08-2022 15:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investments Ltd 15-08-2022 15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-08-2022 14:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 31-08-2022 10:30
=========================================================
