IK, Elahi delineate Punjab strategy at CM’s house

LAHORE Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met with the Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Chief Minister’s Office here on Sunday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation, administrative affairs of Punjab and law & order situation came under discussion.

Steps to provide relief to the people of the province were also discussed during the meeting. Imran Khan congratulated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi on the complete eradication of an unconstitutional and unlawful government from Punjab.

CM lauded the political prudence of Imran Khan for standing firmly and resolutely on his legitimate point of view against the political turncoats. Pervez Elahi apprised that effective steps are being taken for maintaining law & order in the province during Muharram-ul-Haram and hoped that Inshahallah environment of political homogeneity will remain during the Holy month Muharram. Imran Khan directed to make utmost endeavours in order to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab.

CM apprised Imran Khan about the steps being taken by the Punjab government to provide assistance to the flood affectees. Imran Khan directed to further expedite relief activities in the affected areas adding that every possible assistance should be provided to the flood affectees.

CM informed that the administration and the concerned departments are proactive to provide timely assistance to the flood affectees.CM stated to announce financial aid amounting to Rs 8/lac each to the heirs of the deceased persons and apprised that he is himself overseeing the ongoing relief activities in the affected areas.

