AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK, Elahi delineate Punjab strategy at CM’s house

Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

LAHORE Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met with the Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Chief Minister’s Office here on Sunday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation, administrative affairs of Punjab and law & order situation came under discussion.

Steps to provide relief to the people of the province were also discussed during the meeting. Imran Khan congratulated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi on the complete eradication of an unconstitutional and unlawful government from Punjab.

CM lauded the political prudence of Imran Khan for standing firmly and resolutely on his legitimate point of view against the political turncoats. Pervez Elahi apprised that effective steps are being taken for maintaining law & order in the province during Muharram-ul-Haram and hoped that Inshahallah environment of political homogeneity will remain during the Holy month Muharram. Imran Khan directed to make utmost endeavours in order to provide maximum relief to the people of Punjab.

CM apprised Imran Khan about the steps being taken by the Punjab government to provide assistance to the flood affectees. Imran Khan directed to further expedite relief activities in the affected areas adding that every possible assistance should be provided to the flood affectees.

CM informed that the administration and the concerned departments are proactive to provide timely assistance to the flood affectees.CM stated to announce financial aid amounting to Rs 8/lac each to the heirs of the deceased persons and apprised that he is himself overseeing the ongoing relief activities in the affected areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi Moonis Elahi Punjab CM house

Comments

1000 characters

IK, Elahi delineate Punjab strategy at CM’s house

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories