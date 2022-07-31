AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
FTO names RWCCI chief as honorary coordinator

Recorder Report Updated July 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman appointed Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Uzma Shahid Butt as honorary business coordinator on Saturday.

The FTO urged promotion of women entrepreneurs and workforce, saying “their inclusion would significantly contribute to economic growth in the country.”

This is the first time that a woman representative of trade bodies have been associated with the Office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman, said RWCCI President Uzma Shahid Butt. She also said that it would be beneficial for business activities and also for the business environment of the country.

Sohail Altaf, Group Leader of RCCI and Honorary Advisor coordinator of the FTO stated that, the FTO was established to provide speedy and cost free redressal of any person’s grievances arising out of corruption or maladministration of tax functionaries.

Nadeem Rauf, President of RCCI expressed that Uzma Shahid Butt will build an effective relationship and bridge between the private sector and the federal tax ombudsman and solve the problems of the business community, especially the aggrieved taxpayers.

