PML-N's Saif ul Malook challenges Sibtain Khan's election as Punjab Assembly speaker

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Saif ul Malook Khokhar challenged on Saturday the election of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Sibtain Khan in the Lahore High Court (LHC), it was reported.

On Friday, Sibtain was elected Speaker Punjab Assembly after his predecessor PTI's, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, became chief minister.

Sibtain received 185 votes. He was up against Saif ul Malook, who received 175 votes.

PTI's Sibtain Khan elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Out of the 364 votes cast, four were rejected during the session presided over by PTI MPA Waseem Khan Badozai.

Sibtain had told the media that the PML-N would not create any trouble for him during the speaker's election, claiming that he would win the contest “effortlessly”.

On Saturday, the PML-N lawmaker argued that Sibtain's election was held in violation of Article 226 of the constitution as votes had not been cast through a secret ballot.

He requested the court to declare Friday's polling null and void and demanded the re-election of the speaker of the provincial assembly.

Saif ul Malook also pleaded with the court to restrain Sibatin from exercising powers and functions of the speaker during the pendency of his petition.