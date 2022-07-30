PM Shehbaz praises security forces for successful operation in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded on Saturday security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorist in Kech distict, Balochistan.

The PM also condoled the death of Havaldar Hidayatullah who embraced shahadat during the operation, saying that the people of Pakistan salute the sacrfices of its shuhada, APP reported.

PM Shehbaz also prayed for the speedy recovery of Naik Mir Muhammad, who was injured during the operation.

On Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that on information regarding the movement of a terrorist group on motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech, an operation was conducted by security forces in Hoshab, Kech.

"Security forces immediately cordoned the area and started search operation to apprehend the terrorists. Once surrounded, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on security forces," the ISPR said.

The statement said that heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces. in which six terrorists were killed and large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

"During engagement, Havaldar Hidayat Ullah (belongs to Lakki Marwat) embraced shahadat while Naik Mir Muhammad (belongs to Waziristan) got injured."