PM pays tribute to 10 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

Saluting the 10 martyred Pakistan Army soldiers, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is resolute in its commitment to rid the country of all forms of terrorism.

"Our brave soldiers continue to lay down their lives to keep us safe from terrorists. I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan," the PM tweeted on Friday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif also took to Twitter and paid his condolences. "The renewed spate of terrorism is more deadly and seeks to reverse the gains we have made."

"We stand solidly behind our brave soldiers to root out terrorism & are proud of their sacrifices."

On Thursday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that 10 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after militants attacked a security forces checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.

10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

The statement added that militants attacked the checkpost on the night of January 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," it said.

It added that three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation.

"The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the ISPR statement said.